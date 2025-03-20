Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

SNDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.