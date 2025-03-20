Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.
SNDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.07.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
