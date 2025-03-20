Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 293,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,453,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Synairgen Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.23.
Synairgen Company Profile
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
