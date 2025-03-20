Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 293,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,453,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.23.

Get Synairgen alerts:

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.