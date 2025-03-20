Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

