Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $378.06 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

