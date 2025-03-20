Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.