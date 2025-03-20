Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 579 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.