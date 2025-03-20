Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,346,000. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 96,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 817,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 381,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

