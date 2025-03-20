Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $281.11 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $199.12 and a 1 year high of $281.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

