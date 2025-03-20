Symmetry Partners LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 195,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $78.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

