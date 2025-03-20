Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

