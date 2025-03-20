Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 109,370 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.