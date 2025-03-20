Swiss National Bank Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Altair Engineering worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,796.03. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $1,470,974. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 656.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

