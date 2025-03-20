Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ryder System worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

