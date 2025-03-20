Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $15,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $165.39 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

