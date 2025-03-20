Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Lantheus worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,183,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after buying an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.