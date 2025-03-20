Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.