Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as SEK 26.56 and last traded at SEK 26.56, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 26.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.9773 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
