Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as SEK 26.56 and last traded at SEK 26.56, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 26.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.9773 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.