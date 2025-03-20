Susan Taves Acquires 18,370 Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Taves acquired 18,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,806.00.
Susan Taves also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Susan Taves acquired 1,130 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,090.60.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm has a market cap of C$414.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.96.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
