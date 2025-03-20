Susan Taves Acquires 18,370 Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Taves acquired 18,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,806.00.

Susan Taves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Susan Taves acquired 1,130 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,090.60.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm has a market cap of C$414.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.96.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

