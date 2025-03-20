Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SRFM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 105,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.50. Surf Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sudhin Shahani acquired 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,122.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,808.11. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

