Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.26 on June 16th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Suncorp Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.