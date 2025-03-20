Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

