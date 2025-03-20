Strategic Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

