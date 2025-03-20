Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,863 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,681,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

