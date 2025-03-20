Strategic Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,370,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,817,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

