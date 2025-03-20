Strategic Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

