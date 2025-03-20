Strategic Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

