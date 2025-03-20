Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $213,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

