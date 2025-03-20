Stokes Family Office LLC Has $365,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after acquiring an additional 976,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 844,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

LOW stock opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.