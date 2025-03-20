StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

