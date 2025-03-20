StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 6.7 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

