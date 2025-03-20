StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 4.8 %

NAII stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.