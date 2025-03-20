StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 4.8 %
NAII stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.