StockNews.com Downgrades ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Hold

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
ePlus Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 313,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,401. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ePlus
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
