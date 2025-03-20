StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 118,387 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

