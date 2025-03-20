StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Avinger Company Profile
