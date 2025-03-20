StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

