Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 326,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 1,237,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

