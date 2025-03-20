Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €21.39 ($23.25) and last traded at €21.39 ($23.25). 126,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 350,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.58 ($22.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The business had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

