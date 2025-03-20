Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.5 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.1 %
STLJF opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $69.27.
About Stella-Jones
