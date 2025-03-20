STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 43,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

