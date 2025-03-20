Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

