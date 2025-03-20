Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

