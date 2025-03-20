Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Peter Platzer Sells 27,564 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

