Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,032,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 176,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

