Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 47016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Sompo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

