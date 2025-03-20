Softcat (LON:SCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%.
Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.25) on Thursday. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415 ($18.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $39.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
