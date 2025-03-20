Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 3,765 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.
Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.