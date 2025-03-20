SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $104,164.84 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $104,164.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $115,851.35. The trade was a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 3.38.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.