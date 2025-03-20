SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $104,164.84 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $104,164.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $115,851.35. The trade was a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SKYT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 3.38.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
