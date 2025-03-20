Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,637,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,504,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,304,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,728,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,088,000 after buying an additional 163,764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,995,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.
