Signaturefd LLC Sells 235 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $108.11 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

