Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

