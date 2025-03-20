Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.